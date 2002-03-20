CometsdominateRaiders

Central 18,

Iroquois West 3 (5 inn.)

DANFORTH -- The Central softball team needed only five hits to plate 18 runs in an 18-3 rout of Iroquois West Wednesday.

Central (2-0) took advantage of 16 walks from the Raiders pitching staff in a game called by the 10-run rule after five innings.

The Comets used a nine-run second inning to blow open the game.

Pitcher Sarah Meents gave Central a solid game allowing just three runs. Emily Saathoff paced the Comet bats by going 2 for 3.

Keegan Craft started the game for the Raiders (0-2) and Sarah Wade relieved her in the third. Each hurler issued eight walks.

Erica Leydens had a hot bat hitting a pair of triples and knocking in two RBIs. Wade knocked in the other Raider run.

Lincoln-Way East 7,

Bradley-Bourbonnais 5

FRANKFORT -- The Boilermakers battled tough all game, but a seventh-inning home run from the Griffins sent Bradley to a loss.

Laura Sproat started for the Boilermakers but the loss went to reliever Megan Kanosky.

Bradley (0-1-1), trailing by two in the seventh, started to piece together a rally in their final at-bat.

An Amy Szalaj triple scored Wascher and put the tying run on base. Szalaj finish with a 2-for-4 night. Julie Saathoff singled to score Szalaj to tie things up but the Griffin dinger in the bottom half of the seventh ended Bradley's last ditch attempt to pull out the victory.

Tara Wascher turned in a 2-for-3 performance to pace the Boilermakers.

Tri-Point 6, Donovan 5

DONOVAN -- After being down 5-0 after two innings, the Chargers (1-0) were able to rally with five runs of their own in the top of the third to tie the game, and then take the victory with a run in the fifth.

Jan Weston went the distance to pick up her first win of the season while Brittany Markley took the loss for the Wildcats (0-1).

Annette Eimen went 2 for 4 and scored two runs for Tri-Point while Kara Krause smashed a triple.

Freshman Caylee Langellier had two hits for Donovan.