Candy & Cake - From Dubai Chocolate to Shawarma: Why Candy & Cake is the Talk of Bourbonnais

Bourbonnais is lucky to have Candy & Cake, the only place in town serving authentic Mediterranean food, a delicious extension of the owners’ heritage that adds something truly unique to the local food scene.

When Christeen Botros and Moheb Takla immigrated to the United States from Egypt, their dream was to share delicious treats with the community. In 2018, Candy & Cake opened its doors as a bakery, offering cakes, pies, cookies, and ice cream. For a long time, friends and family encouraged them to serve Egyptian food — but they weren’t sure how people would react. Would they love it? Would they even try it?

One day, they decided to take a chance. They hosted a one-day Egyptian food event… and the response was overwhelming! The line didn’t stop, the plates kept going out, and the community’s love for Egyptian food touched their hearts. They served until the very end of the event, and the smiles they saw that day told them everything they needed to know.

From that moment, Christeen and Moheb decided to add Egyptian food to the menu permanently — and it’s been one of the best decisions they’ve ever made.

The Egyptian-inspired menu features classics you can enjoy daily and year-round, plus seasonal additions. You’ll always find:

Shawarma — Tender, flavorful meat (beef, lamb, or chicken) seasoned with Middle Eastern spices, grilled to perfection, and served in a warm wrap or a hearty rice bowl. Their garlic sauce and tahini sauce take it to the next level!

— Tender, flavorful meat (beef, lamb, or chicken) seasoned with Middle Eastern spices, grilled to perfection, and served in a warm wrap or a hearty rice bowl. Their garlic sauce and tahini sauce take it to the next level! Falafel — Crispy, golden-brown patties made from fava beans and fresh herbs, served on the side or wrapped with fresh veggies and tahini sauce.

— Crispy, golden-brown patties made from fava beans and fresh herbs, served on the side or wrapped with fresh veggies and tahini sauce. Dubai Pistachio Chocolate Creations— The Dubai Pistachio Chocolate Bar, Dubai Strawberry Pistachio Chocolate Cups, Pistachio Ice Cream Delight, and Pistachio Ice Cream Brownie Sundae are just a few of their most-loved treats.

Occasionally the menu includes:

Grape Leaves — Stuffed with seasoned rice and herbs, served warm.

— Stuffed with seasoned rice and herbs, served warm. Hawawshi— A savory Egyptian dish made with seasoned ground beef baked inside pita bread.

Om Ali, Egypt’s national dessert, is a rich bread pudding.The dish is made with puff pastry, roasted nuts, sugar, and milk infused with spices.Classic ingredients include almonds, raisins, and coconut flakes.

Everything on the Mediterranean menu is available for catering!

American Favorites — Available Daily:

While they love sharing their Egyptian heritage, Christeen and Moheb also serve a full American menu every day. From juicy burgers, pasta, and fresh salads to hearty wraps, sandwiches, and homemade desserts, there’s something for everyone at Candy & Cake. And of course — the bakery and Hershey’s ice cream counter are always ready to satisfy your sweet tooth!

Celebrating Their Heritage

Every year, they host Egyptian Night— a fun-filled evening of food, music, henna art, braid wrap, dancing, and community joy. It’s their way of celebrating while sharing a little piece of Egypt with Bourbonnais.

Christeen and Moheb are so proud to bring something unique to the community — something you can’t find anywhere else in town. Seeing their customers light up with every bite is the reason they do what they do.

If you’ve never tried authentic Egyptian and Mediterranean food before, let Candy & Cake be your first experience. If you have, let them remind you why you love it.

Your taste buds deserve an adventure — come see why Candy & Cake is the talk of the town!

Candy & Cake

596 William R Latham Senior Dr.

Bourbonnais, IL 60914

Ph: (815) 386-0278

cakesbourbonnaisil.com