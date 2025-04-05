The lawyering world of 2025

Dennis Marek writes about the current climate for lawyers in 2025.

By Dennis Marek

Birth Announcements

List of recent births at Kankakee hospitals.

By Shaw Local News Network

Hutton 90th Birthday

Betty Hutton is celebrating her 90th birthday with an open house for family and friends.

By Shaw Local News Network

Kankakee School Board to seat 2 new members, 3 incumbents

The seven-member Kankakee School Board will have two new members and retain three incumbents following the outcome of Tuesday’s consolidated election.

By Stephanie Markham

BBCHS robotics team heading to international championship

BBCHS' Ironclad Robotics team has qualified for the 2025 FIRST Championship in Houston, Texas on April 16-19, and a GoFundMe fundraiser is underway to help get them there.

By Shaw Local News Network

Standoff ends in arrest of Onarga man

A traffic stop by Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police Thursday ended up with a man’s arrest and an explosive device being rendered safe.

By Shaw Local News Network