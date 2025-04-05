Bradley-Bourbonnais' Jace Boudreau hit a leadoff home run and had the game-winning hit in the top of the seventh in the Boilermakers' 6-3 win, and more in Saturday's Daily Journal Roundup.
It will be a time for change in the village of Manteno following Tuesday’s election, and that change will extend to the Manteno District 5 School Board, where an incumbent was unseated.
Dennis Marek writes about the current climate for lawyers in 2025.
List of recent births at Kankakee hospitals.
Betty Hutton is celebrating her 90th birthday with an open house for family and friends.
Manteno remains a house divided.
The Coal City softball team won in dominant fashion, the girls soccer team fought to a tie in a rivalry matchup with Morris and more in Saturday's Daily Journal roundup.
Wilmington picked up its first win of the season Friday, scoring early and often in a 9-0 win at Momence.
Voters this week in Kankakee County determined who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries. See the results here.