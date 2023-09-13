Voice of the People: Who can remove dead tree in front of school?

Another school year begins at William Howard Taft Elementary and the students are once again greeted at the main entrance by a decades old dead tree. And now it has a companion, another dead tree.

The mayor can’t remove it, it’s on school property. The school district won’t answer my letter of June 24, 2023.

After paying my property taxes, I didn’t think I should have to remove it.

Perhaps, I have it all wrong. It’s an art exhibit symbolizing the state of public education. I’m open to suggestions. Thank you.

<strong>Phil Wagner</strong>

Kankakee