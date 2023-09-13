Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Letters to the Editor | Kankakee County

Voice of the People: Who can remove dead tree in front of school?

By Daily Journal

Another school year begins at William Howard Taft Elementary and the students are once again greeted at the main entrance by a decades old dead tree. And now it has a companion, another dead tree.

The mayor can’t remove it, it’s on school property. The school district won’t answer my letter of June 24, 2023.

After paying my property taxes, I didn’t think I should have to remove it.

Perhaps, I have it all wrong. It’s an art exhibit symbolizing the state of public education. I’m open to suggestions. Thank you.

<strong>Phil Wagner</strong>

Kankakee