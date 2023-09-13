Voice of the People: Grateful for care at hospital

While visiting relatives and friends in the Kankakee area I experienced a terrible fall and had to be rushed to the emergency room at St Mary’s hospital. I spent the evening taking x-rays, having bandages applied and setting broken bones. I was then sent to a room for three days before being moved for rehab.

I want to express my extreme gratitude for the nursing staff, pt/ot and others on the second floor of the hospital. Being from out of state I felt like I was receiving optimum care. Everyone was kind and respectful and responded to all my patient calls within one minute. All I can say is thank you for everything. I wouldn’t hesitate for a moment to refer someone to St. Mary’s.

<strong>Jim Kemblowski</strong>

Maggie Valley, N.C.