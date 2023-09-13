Voice of the People: Electric vehicles won't give us a cleaner world

It is possible that science can be way off base. Climate change is not the root cause of everything in the U.S.A. or the world. One particular issue is the misguided thinking that electric automobiles, trucks and buses will give us a cleaner world. Electric vehicles will not be effective because they draw on the power grid, which is fossil fuel-based. Batteries do not last long-distance in mileage or years, and the environmental waste in disposing of them is harmful. The cost or acquiring them is beyond the means of many.

<strong>Georgene Hawkins</strong>

Watseka