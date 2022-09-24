Voice of the People: I wanted to hear what Nagel had to say

You would think that anyone running to represent this district in any capacity would be enthusiastic about participating in a debate hosted by the NAACP. Wouldn’t you want to show more than 40% of constituents that you care about issues impacting Black and Brown communities in the 40th district? Not Philip Nagel, who couldn’t be bothered.

Nagel was a no show at the debate on Sept. 21 and lied about working when he proudly posted a photo of himself swinging by Dunkin’ during the debate. He’d rather buy a donut than talk about issues that impact our community.

Perhaps he was too scared to attend the debate – worried his radical MAGA opinions would be exposed. It seems he just couldn’t stand the thought of defending his views in a room full of people who care about the well-being of Black and Brown folks.

As a Black woman, I wanted to hear what Nagel had to say. Does he possibly have a single point of view that would benefit me and my community? I guess he was just scared to have a difficult conversation that exposed him for who he really is: an unfit candidate to represent us.

If we can’t count on Nagel to show up for a challenging debate, we definitely can’t count on him to show up everyday and work for us in Springfield.

Cherry Malone-Marshall

Kankakee