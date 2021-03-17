Voice of the People: Were Biden supporters paying attention to his promises?

It's been about six weeks since President Joe Biden was sworn in, and many folks who support him now are whining.

We have truck drivers upset he closed the Keystone Pipeline, which caused many drivers to lose their jobs and also caused fuel prices to rise. Some now are saying truck drivers should stop delivering supplies to Washington, D.C.

But wait a minute. Biden said he was going to do this, yet the truckers' union and many drivers supported him. Maybe they should have paid attention.

President Biden restored the Obama-era order that men who feel they are women can play women's sports. We now have many women athletes upset about this, saying it isn't fair and will wreck women's sports. Biden said when he was running he would do this, yet the majority of women voted for Biden. Did they pay attention? Apparently not.

We now have President Biden and the fake news networks bad-mouthing the governors of Mississippi and Texas because they decided to open their states fully and do away with the mandatory wearing of masks. Biden and fake news have said this will spread the coronavirus; yet, by their own admission, the Biden administration has allowed 108 illegal immigrants who tested positive for COVID to enter this country and travel anywhere they want.

I guess in President Biden's mind it's OK for illegals to go anywhere they want not wearing masks, but it's not OK for Americans to do this. It appears many, if not most, of the people who voted for Biden didn't pay attention to anything he promised to do. They just voted against a president they hated; but, unfortunately for them, they voted in a president who hates them.

The folks who voted for Biden deserve all the garbage that is coming their way but sadly, those of us who didn't vote for him also will have to deal with that garbage.

Thank you, and have a great day.

Les Hedger

Ashkum