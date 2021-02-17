Voice of the People: Railroad museum grateful to Mayor Green

The Kankakee Railroad Museum is very grateful for Mayor Don Green's vision and support. Without Mayor Green, there would be no park that thousands of area residents enjoy. The park is home to the Railroad Museum, the Merchant Street Music Fest, Lunch on the Square, Friday night concerts, Saturday night music and movies, a place for weddings, the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, many senior class pictures, and the beautiful fountain. Kankakee is most fortunate to have this wonderful gathering place. Thank you Mayor Green.

James Schwade

Railroad Museum Curator