Voice of the People: Trump plays victim after allowing tech monopoly

A brief history lesson: The federal government spent decades regulating media and tech companies in an effort to keep them from throttling the voice of the people. In 1975, the FCC set limits on the number of media outlets a company can own in a single market. The media cross-ownership ban was intended to prevent an editorial monopoly within smaller markets. This rule was killed in February 2018 by Trump’s deregulation hawk, Ajit Pai.

In March 2017, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, sponsored a joint resolution under the Congressional Review Act to nullify the Internet Privacy Act. The IPA denied internet service providers the right to collect and sell our private browsing information. President Trump signed this resolution, nullifying the IPA on April 3, 2017.

Net Neutrality, a rule that classified internet service providers as “common carriers,” prevented ISPs from scaling their service charges based on user, content, or website. It was preserved under President Obama in April 2015. In December 2017, Ajit Pai repealed net neutrality.

Conservative deregulation policies are what have given the tech companies so much power. I am as disgusted about where we are with the monopolies held by a few powerful corporations. I have voted to keep them restrained. This Frankenstein’s monster wears a red MAGA hat and it is yours to battle. You are operating under the false premise that corporations have an obligation to protect our freedom of speech. The federal government alone bears that obligation and for decades, the government has tried to keep the channels of free speech open to all. And in the course of a couple of years, President Trump undid all of it and had the unmitigated gall to play the victim. This is the free market, baby. Behold what you have wrought.

Erik Young

Kankakee