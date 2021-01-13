Voice of the People: Kinzinger's actions won't be forgotten

I think (U.S. Rep.) Adam Kinzinger is just someone planning on being a career government employee. He remains active as a military pilot for an escape and benefits it provides.

We do need backups though, and hopefully his skills are to the standard that it's a benefit to the military to keep him up to date and not just a PR thing. If he was so smart, so insightful, so talented, why doesn't he go into private industry and make or do something that benefits the whole country and not just the 16th District?

In the military they teach you to honor the chain of command and respect your superiors. If you wish not to you must tread on the "thinnest" of ice. Here he comes off like a bull in a china shop.

I will work actively against his remaining in public office. I will contribute time and money to his competitor. He's had 10-plus years in public office and I think it's time to return to civilian life for him. Count me as one of those who is extremely disappointed in his grandstanding.

In just 10 years as a representative he has collected I imagine over $2 million in salary, benefits, and future payout, Yet I cannot list one thing he has done or accomplished that has affected my paycheck or day-to-day life,

On the other hand, President Trump's accomplishments in the first three years of his term did positively effect my paycheck, can be listed, and had our economy running strong and the United States making strides in many areas.

I will not forget Kinzinger's actions. I hope many others will not as well. I can't call for his impeachment but I can actively work towards his removal and replacement with someone who does a better job for his district and the Republican party.

Bob Knoop

Manteno