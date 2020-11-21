Voice of the People: Deep division caused by liberals

Now that Biden appears to have won the presidency, liberals are telling us, like they do every time we switch from a Republican president to a Democratic president, it is time for our nation to “Heal and come together.’’

I suppose they mean we must all support the killing of babies before and even after they are born, the government is more important than God, handouts are more important than jobs, and that we should support rioters and looters and defund the police.

Well, they can count me out. The division in this country the past four years was caused by liberals, not conservatives, who made up a fake Russian collusion story and who rioted and looted in liberal-controlled cities.

One thing I will do is say Biden is my president, no matter if I support his policies or not, unlike the whiners and crybabies of the past four years who said over and over “Trump is not my president!”

Thank you and have a great day.

Les Hedger

Ashkum