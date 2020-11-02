Voice of the People: Trump, not Biden, deserves vote

I have already voted for our President, Donald J. Trump. And happily so.

So many reasons to but here is one of them. Free speech is on the ballot. The left wants conservative thought and speech squelched. I know that first hand because we have had our Trump signs stolen from our front and side yard three times. Not only that, we have had our Trump flag taken down in the middle of the night and replaced by a BLM flag.

This is our expression of free speech.

Another reason we voted for President Trump is the left has dictated to its members they must be for abortion. I believe they will make after birth abortion a law if Mr. Biden wins. Horrible.

The left came after President Trump even before he took office and did not find any collusion with Russia after so much investigation and millions spent.

Now, we know that Joe Biden and his family are the colluders with China, Russia and the Ukraine. Very sad that a long political career has been undone by all this corruption. These sleazy doings with foreign entities makes Joe Biden ripe for foreign influence and further corruption and not in America’s interest.

Taxes...there is not a tax a Democrat does not salivate for. Biden has promised to raise taxes after President Trump just lowered them and spurred an economic boom.

Look at our Gov. Pritzker and his backdoor agenda of the tax referendum, raising taxes on the rich. Where do the rich get their money from except from us the workers and consumers?

President Trump deserves our vote, Joe Biden does not.

Linda Nicolais

Kankakee