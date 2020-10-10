Voice of the People: Illness not likely to change Trump's tone

I don’t suppose piling on Trump for contracting COVID-19 is particularly constructive and, perhaps, not the most humanitarian response.

But, I mean, come on. It’s like those times when some maniac is swerving through traffic and you say to yourself, “Where’s a cop when you need one?” There is something satisfying seeing someone reap the consequences of their own ignorance. I wouldn’t wish COVID on anyone. Despite its uneven effects on those who contract the virus, it remains a potentially deadly virus, especially for someone of Trump’s age.

I would hope this might change the tone of discourse from the White House regarding COVID, but I suspect Trump’s certain recovery will change nothing. I predict that, in his characteristically tone-deaf manner, he will presume everyone has an attending medical staff of 20-plus people in their homes and access to all the medical resources that have been used to treat him. In fact, given a very public lifetime of precedent, I predict Trump will be emboldened by the fact he beat the virus. He’s going to tell us it wasn’t that bad. The trip to Walter Reed simply was out of an abundance of caution. He was never at any real risk.

You know, the alpha-male garbage we have been hearing his entire presidency. It looks like he’s going to survive, and I’m happy COVID didn’t kill him. Trump’s humble and contrite video message about being “in school” notwithstanding, the man still has the homestretch of a losing campaign to run and an election to ruin. He will be back on his feet blathering about every conspiracy he thinks will help him.

Erik Young

Kankakee