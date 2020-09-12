Voice of the People: Pritzker puts tax burden on less wealthy

Our governor proved what it is that rich people do about taxes. He bought the mansion next door to him in order to keep out the riff raft. Shame his neighbors didn't do that when he was looking to buy.

Anyway, he doesn't live in that second mansion, he just uses it now and then. He paid a tax consultant to advise him on lowering his property taxes a few hundred thousand. See, rich people don't like to pay taxes either. The consultant told him the house (mansion) would not be livable if there were no toilets in it. There were five. Don't we all wish our homes were big enough to have five bathrooms? So, he hired someone to remove the toilets, and the mansion was again assessed. Boom, down went his property taxes a few hundred thousand dollars.

But, the county still needs the same amount of money. The county doesn't suddenly need less money. So, here's where trickle down really works the best. Now the people in the county that have much less money in the bank have to make up that few hundred thousand that he welched out of paying. He's one of the richest people in the state, probably the richest in his county, yet he just ducked out of paying so those with less money have to make up.

Jacqueline Owen

Bradley