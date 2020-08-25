Voice of the People: Support expressed for homeless shelter

Recently, there have been several articles about meetings and discussions regarding a proposal from the organization called Fortitude to utilize long unused space at the St. Paul’s Church school downtown to serve homeless individuals in Kankakee.

The proposal would use a portion of the former school building as a single site to provide seven days a week overnight lodging and to serve breakfast and dinner to homeless people in the area. Since October 2018, Fortitude has provided successful, well organized nutrition and temporary shelter services for the homeless five days per week at five different sites during the months of October through April.

During these seven months, up to 18 people were served each night at the five different locations. Having a different site each night required all materials and bedding, etc. to be available at each location and set up for the evening. Implementation of the proposed new program will increase service to seven days per week and eliminate the need to provide the necessary materials and supplies at multiple sites.

Apparently, there are concerns that the proposed use of the long shuttered St. Paul site for Fortitude’s services will deter or adversely impact pending redevelopment plans for downtown and the riverfront area. It has been stated that there are other, more suitable sites available that should be used for this purpose.

To date, this proposal has been evaluated and approved by the St. Paul Church board and was unanimously recommended for approval by the city’s Zoning Committee. Much effort has already been expended to move this proposal forward and to answer any questions or issues raised by concerned parties. I think it is only fair that those still having concerns about this proposal state specifically how this program would deter or adversely impact the downtown and riverfront redevelopment plans.

If there are other, more suitable sites available for this program to utilize, please advise which sites and their location. It would seem to me that having a single centralized location available seven days per week to serve the homeless population of the city would help reduce the negative impacts of having these unfortunate individuals wandering through the city randomly.

My wife and I decided to support Fortitude financially as well as by supplying meals as needed from time to time to assist them. After volunteering her help to serve meals, my wife was so impressed with the work being done by the organization that she joined the Fortitude board in February of this year. We plan to continue supporting Fortitude’s mission to address the needs of homeless people in Kankakee.

In a time when there are calls for a more compassionate, caring approach to resolving socioeconomic issues, the well planned and executed programs provided by Fortitude and their proposal to use the St. Paul’s school site to provide them should be supported by the Kankakee City Council.

Rich Schultz

Kankakee