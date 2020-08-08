Voice of the People: Pray for Chicago

I was born and raised in Chicago and once even had a Christian club with some of the Cobra Stones (the youth adjunct of the notorious Blackstone Rangers of that time). We had a wrestling mat and the boys did skits of how the police would stop and question them, etc., and then we had a bible lesson.

That is why I believe we need to pray for Chicago, that I am ashamed to admit, has become the “Murder Capitol of the World.’’ Every weekend, there are more people, not only young black men, but children as well, shot and killed, proving they do not believe black lives matter.

The mayor and governor seem to be unable to do anything to change the situation. Therefore, let us pray, not only that these young gangsters will be forgiven, but shown a better way. Surely, the police know where they are (more things are wrought by prayer than this world realizes).

Nothing has worked thus far, so let us pray that their guns will be retrieved from them, somehow, and they will know that they are loved, and black lives do matter.

Amen.

Richard W. Lythberg

Bourbonnais