Voice of the People: Public education has failed country

The verdict is in.

Do we have a relatively simple solution to the divisions in this country whether they be political or racial?

Yes we do.

We need to get back to the unity in education that once raised generations of Americans to:

A. Know their real history and not fictionalized accounts that teach children to doubt whether we deserve to be the greatest and most prosperous nation on earth.

B. Teach and enforce as children learn to read, discover history, math and other subjects, the role of and necessity of the Christian religion and biblical morality for successful individual lives and cohesive, safe, respectful societies where those elected to govern do so in the interest of the “governed.”

The first editions of the McGuffey Eclectic Readers came out in the early 1800’s. They were heavily laced with biblical imagery, stories and doctrines. Into the early 1900’s they were best sellers next to the Bible and formed the foundational beliefs of generations of Americans.

(Any objective reading of the writings of the founding generation shows they were intimately familiar with scripture and it rolled off their tongues and pens freely. Those hearing and reading didn’t need book, chapter and verse references to know where they originated.)

That’s why America “worked” until recent times when all that has been stripped from public education and many parents have neglected their scriptural duty to “teach” these things unto their children. (Deuteronomy 6: first several verses)

I will stipulate without equivocation that if parents were doing their job, and the education system backing them up, we would not need the number of police and social workers that we have now.

When you are raised to respect the laws of God, you have little trouble with the “reasonable” laws of man.

(Parents, you should be thinking of demanding a refund of the education dollars spent, but not used for education since the shutdown of schools. You should also be looking into the growing home schooling movement which is producing far better academic results than our public schools.)

America our problems aren’t lack of physical resources or equal distribution of them, it is spiritual poverty.

Hosea 4:6: “My people are destroyed from lack of knowledge. Since you have rejected knowledge, so I will reject you from serving me as a priest. Since you have forgotten the Instruction of your God, so also I will forget your children.”

If you think that as we descend into more division, chaos and lawlessness that forgetting the laws of God hasn’t had dire consequences you may have been too deeply immersed into our failed public education curriculum.

Ron Hansen

Bourbonnais