Voice of the People: Rioters need to embrace righteousness

The more I'm exposed to human nature the more I see the evilness of our society.

The rioters show their true nature of unregenerate people, who talk of peace and justice, but it is not exemplified in their actions. I wonder? How is willful destruction of business properties, and hurting other people who didn't have anything to do with a lawless act -- by a police officer in Minnesota -- ease your anger?

Remember, the officer was charged with murder by our judicial system. It is not our right to judge that man, but the courts. Anyone, including myself, that lives with an unforgiving spirit keeps that person in bondage.

If the rioters would really want to make a change in our society here's a challenge for them. In Proverbs 14:34 it states: "Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.''

I know living righteously -- morally right -- for all humanity can be difficult, but it will help our society overcome crime that is destroying America today. It is also sinful to categorize every law enforcement officer as unjust. How would you do that without showing a bias to all people in that profession?

I do believe there has been an ideological assault in our society against law enforcement for years. It is a plan some race mongers use to incite a problem that doesn't exist. I heard it said "if you tell a lie often enough people will believe it.'' It's what you call indoctrination.

Racism is a sin that can effect all people no matter the color of their skin. However, God created us all one race -- the human race. We all need to live like brothers and sisters in our American society or we will destroy one another.

All the ammunition we need for evil starts in the mind, but it will depend on what we feed it -- think about it. I know this about my safety, when I call for help a police officer shows up day or night. Remember these are the men and women everyday, when they put their uniforms on don't know if they're coming home.

The next time you experience one of these problems and a cop shows up to help thank them: carjacking, burglary, assault, rape, car accident, drowning, domestic dispute, murder, a drug overdose, a kidnapping, a drunk driver.

If you think the job is easy, step up and be a cop. It is an honorable profession. If you need a role model of a proper protester look no further than Keenan Love. His mother, Kim, did a remarkable job in raising a good man. Dr. Martin Luther King and Mahatma Gandhi would be pleased with his non-violent approach to accomplish good.

The greatest liberator was Jesus Christ by defeating the curse of what's happening to our society now -- sin and death.

David Suprenant

Kankakee