Voice of the People: This year's fireworks show unforgettable

I want to thank Andy Wheeler, all the volunteers and especially all of the generous contributors who helped to put on the fireworks display for the people in Kankakee and the area this year.

Melrose Pyrotechnics outdid themselves, but with the river and that beautiful moon as a backdrop, it is a display like I have never before seen. (The year) 2020 is a year we will never forget for many reasons, but one I will always remember as a beautiful anniversary of the birth of our great country.

Thank you again to all of the contributors. The only thing that could have improved it was the sound of our great symphony. We can only hope that will happen again.

Nancy Smithberg

Kankakee