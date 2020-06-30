A big thank you for helping foster families

It is hard to believe it’s been 11 years since I formed a board and Starfish Family Homes was born. Many foster children have been served by this foundation since then.

The board worked very hard to serve the needs of the foster families and also the case workers in Kankakee County. I am so grateful to our community for the support given to help us accomplish the goals that were identified in our mission statement.

Then in April 2014, it was decided by the board to become the foster care program for Nexus/Indian Oaks Academy. We then gave up our independence and became a part of a large not-for-profit program. I continued to serve on an advisory board for Starfish.

This letter is to give a huge thank you to all the members of our community who have continued to support Starfish, both financially and volunteer efforts. There is so much to do and we have just touched the surface of the needs of foster families in our community.

I am overwhelmed by the support I have seen from so, so many wonderful people. Nothing could have been done without our community support. I know it all came with love and truly wanting to make a difference in the foster children’s lives.

At this time, I am stepping aside from the program. Helping foster children is still a passion of mine and I plan to continue helping foster care in our community. It is so needed and I encourage all to continue to help foster care programs.

Again, I thank each and every one that helped with the Starfish Family Homes programs. We made a difference. I will be eternally grateful for all you did.

God’s blessing to all,

SueAnn O’Connor