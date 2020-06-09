Voice of the People: Brzozowski vote can help cure climate crisis

Ninety-five percent of all scientists agree: Climate change is real and caused by us. A 2014 report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found that carbon dioxide levels are the highest in recorded history, at 413 parts per million (ppm). We can measure the levels of the past 800,000 years, and never has it surpassed 310 ppm — until 1950. Since then, it has skyrocketed.

Further evidence of climate change can be seen in the rising sea levels and global temperatures, melting ice sheets, increased extreme weather events and the acidification of the oceans.

We are already seeing the impacts of climate change. Last year, flooding wreaked havoc on farmers and businesses across the 16th (Congressional District). As a young person, I am growing increasingly pessimistic about the planet my generation will inherit.

Action must be taken, and the solutions are simple. We need a corporate carbon tax, a moratorium on offshore drilling and investment in fuel-efficient public transportation and green energy sector jobs.

This change starts at the local level. Our congressman, Adam Kinzinger, has taken over $300,000 from the oil and gas industry. His opponent, Dani Brzozowski, cares about the environment and our future; she supports taking action on the climate crisis. She’s got my vote.

Marc Kovitz

Rockford