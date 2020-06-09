Voice of the People: A positive poem amid pandemic

Poem written March 23, 2020:

Just a note from me to you

To let you know what we should do

Stay positive, hopeful and wash your hands

The pandemic will eventually leave our lands

Then back to normal we will be

To share our love with family

We know the spring is on the way

So take a walk and enjoy the day

Be kind to others as we should be

Thank doctors, nurses and all essential workers

Life will be better for everyone

As soon as the pandemic is done

So say a prayer to God each day

And ask Him to help this go away

Marilyn J. Vanden

Bourbonnais