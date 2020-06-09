Voice of the People: A positive poem amid pandemic

Poem written March 23, 2020:
Just a note from me to you
To let you know what we should do
Stay positive, hopeful and wash your hands
The pandemic will eventually leave our lands
Then back to normal we will be
To share our love with family
We know the spring is on the way
So take a walk and enjoy the day
Be kind to others as we should be
Thank doctors, nurses and all essential workers
Life will be better for everyone
As soon as the pandemic is done
So say a prayer to God each day
And ask Him to help this go away
Marilyn J. Vanden
Bourbonnais