Voice of the People: Put faith in action by praying

I attend St. George Parish in Bourbonnais. May is the month of the Blessed Virgin Mary and on Wednesday evenings the parishioners gather in the parking lot of the church to say the Rosary. I couldn’t help but feel sad we have to gather together in prayer isolated in our cars. At least in America we have the freedom to do that.

I often wonder if the people working in the labs in China have any idea of the magnitude their actions have caused the world today. Whether it was intentionally or accidental there are people who are in the stages of sickness, suffering and sorrow because of those actions.

And our president’s actions are saying “don’t do as I do, do as I say in regard to wearing a mask.’’ I hope and pray he doesn’t become a victim of those actions.

What is the solution? i don’t know. There is only one thing I do know and that “there is only one God and it isn’t me.’’ I did find one answer in the Bible and it from 2 Chronicles 7:14. “If my people who are called by my name shall humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and will heal and revive their land.’’

Let us put our faith in action and pray.

Ruth Thornton

Momence