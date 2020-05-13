Voice of the People: Column lacked meaningful analysis

This is in reply to Alan Webber's opinion column on May 5 "So what exactly is Pritzker's plan?"

Mr. Webber's commentary lacked any real rebuttal to Gov. Pritzker's plan. Personally I disagree with many parts of the governor's plan, and I did not vote for him, but I fail to see what is advanced in Webber's argument by spending much of it referring to the governor's eating habits, toilets, his wife's travels, off shore accounts, and being "Crooked Hillary's" chairman.

Mr. Webber's column really did not give any meaningful analysis of the governor's plan. Instead he spent much of his column engaging in personal attacks and name calling. Please use our newspaper for serious discussion of the issues of the day, and leave the name calling and personal attacks to trashy tabloids.

Steve Kelley

Kankakee