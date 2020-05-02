Voice of the People: Trump no friend to Mother Nature

Earth Day has come and gone with another tree planted on the White House lawn. Symbolic ceremonies are sometimes empty, but no ritual could be so hollow as this particular one by this particular president. Earth would be better served if President Donald Trump chopped down all the trees on the White House grounds, thus highlighting his true environmental policy, which is "the people’s health be damned.''

It’s been a relentless assault during three years’ time. Since his inauguration, Trump rolled back 95 environmental regulations, and last month, Trump discontinued enforcement of EPA regulations indefinitely. The result? Carcinogens can find their way onto your private property with little to be done about it. The water of an entire town can be poisoned in the interest of corporate shareholders with townspeople footing the bill. Fat cats with high-priced attorneys have power to unleash their contaminates anytime, anywhere, anyplace. And Trump’s EPA twiddles its thumbs.

How did we get here? It’s Ripley’s believe it or not. It’s truth stranger than fiction. When assembling his cabinet of misfits, Trump’s EPA pick was Scott Pruitt, known as Oklahoma’s attack dog against clean air. After creating a three-ring circus, Pruitt resigned under the cloud of 12 investigations and was replaced by Andrew Wheeler, who picked up where Pruitt left off as earth’s worst enemy.

Unlike Pruitt, Wheeler uses uncommon stealth by staying under the radar to get Trump’s dirty job done. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, premature deaths throughout the country escalated to 9,700 in 2018 because of intensified air pollution and increased particulates. Nevertheless Trump outrageously bragged about “crystal clean air” in June 2019.

Trump lie or Trump sarcasm? Regardless, EPA’s negligence of toxins becomes a health threat and one more reason these days to desperately beg others, “Stay healthy; be safe."

Sasha Kuchman

Essex