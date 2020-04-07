Litter puts dent in community pride

I live around the corner from the Strasma Forest Park Preserve on Duane Boulevard, and take daily walks with my dog, Bella. We usually also go down to Beckman Park and the boat landing area. It is discouraging to see the litter, and there are all types thrown out, bags of fast food leftovers, beer cans, soda cans, cigar wrappers, candy wrappers, baggies, shopping bags, cigarette butts and packs, straws, diapers, and other miscellaneous items. It is my daily routine to pick up the litter as part of my walk.

Why is there so much of it? Why do we litter? Do we take pride in our neighborhoods and our city? Are we going to contribute to the perception that Kankakee is not a desirable place to live? Is this part of what contributes to that perception? Not littering is pretty easy, and so is picking it up!

It is wonderful to walk in an area that has beautiful homes, many trees, park land, and a river. Let's encourage each other to work to preserve that and take pride in what we have here.

Steve Kelley

Kankakee