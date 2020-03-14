Voice of the People: Government, get you hands out of out pockets

Businesses and citizens are leaving the State of Illinois because of the high rate of taxes, and yet those in government seem to be deaf and blind. Taxes are going up faster than people can leave. Kankakee County is no exception.

It was not long ago that the people told the Bradley Elementary School system “no’’ on raising taxes, and now other groups want us to increase our own taxes again both for doing something about the river, and BBCHS. We “give” 70 percent to the schools now and you want more? It’s not a donation that you get, it’s a demand. We aren’t able to say “no you can’t have it.” You take it whether we want to give it or not. Your budget doesn’t let you do something, so you rip it from ours. Get your hands out of our pockets.

Jacqueline Owen

Bradley