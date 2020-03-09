Republicans on right side of battle lines

This is war!

Sen. Chuck Schumer standing on the Supreme Court steps and threatening by name, Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, letting them know “all hell would break loose if they offend the abortion rights crowd,” says it all.

It is us against them — those that believe in the rule of law and will follow it even when it goes against us (such as Roe v Wade) and those that only accept the rule of law when it’s in their favor.

It is anarchy against civilization in 2020.

I don’t believe most Democrats accept Sen. Schumer’s extreme position.

I do believe a significant portion of those on the left in the Democratic Party and the assorted fringe anarchists that associate with the Democrats and use it to further their ends are ready to resort to violence to keep moving the ball forward to debauchery, hedonism and barbarity in our nation.

Former Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg said, “I like Trump’s policies.” He doesn’t like Trump or the way he implements them.

It’s time to put away that kind of partisanship.

Republican, Democrat or independent, we must come together as patriots, those that love country over self and vote back in President Trump along with a Republican majority in the House and an expanded majority in the Senate.

Not because Republicans and President Trump are “perfect,” but because the policies are right and patriotic.

As Ronald Reagan said in 1964, and again in 1980, we have come to “a time for choosing.’’

Choose carefully.

Ron Hansen

Bourbonnais