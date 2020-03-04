Voice of the People: River preservation worth tax increase

Why support the expansion of the Kankakee River Basin Commission?

As you may know, there is a referendum regarding expansion of the Kankakee River Basin Commission presented for consideration in the March 17 primary election. Some ask why this referendum should be supported by a "yes'' vote. After all, those property owners within the boundaries of the expanded area will be required to pay an additional $25 per $100,000 market value of their property on top of whatever their existing annual property tax assessment is if the referendum is successful. More taxes!

Well, as someone who is within the proposed expansion area and a resident of the City of Kankakee for more than 30 years, I support this proposal. Yes, it will increase my property tax burden – I’m estimating about $75 per year, but to me, it’s worth it. (Full disclosure – the recent increase in the city’s sales tax and resulting property tax reduction was beneficial to me, so I have some “wiggle room.”) However, as a long time river advocate and boating enthusiast, the potential benefits out outweigh the additional property taxes. Why do I feel this way?

Annual flooding events are becoming more severe every year. Both along the Kankakee and the Iroquois. Since the annual flows in both rivers has increased significantly over the past decades and sand and sediment from Indiana continue to clog both rivers in Illinois, these problems will only get worse unless something is done.

The state of Illinois has done nothing to address sedimentation and flooding issues on the Kankakee and Iroquois. Recently, the State of Indiana has begun to provide significant dollars for bank stabilization and other measures in Indiana to address sand erosion which is a major source of problems in both rivers in Illinois. Those of us most impacted by the flooding issues on the Kankakee and Iroquois rivers need to show our commitment to addressing the flooding concerns by putting “our money where our mouth is” to help deal with problems along both waterways in Illinois. If we continue to wait for “someone else” (state or federal agencies) to deal with this problem, our cause is lost.

The amount of funding to be raised by the proposed referendum is not adequate to address the full scope of these problems, but it is a start.There are many resources available to deal with flooding issues – grants, etc. In most cases though, grants require a local share of some amount to qualify for a grant award. The funds raised after passage of the proposed referendum could be a source of our local share.

At this point, there is no local entity with authority or funds to deal with local problems such as debris build-ups at bridges, log-jambs, etc. that inevitably occur. These problems often have the effect of increasing the local impact of flooding. The expanded commission and the funds raised by the referendum could be a way to deal with these issues.

I could go on with more ways that this proposal could/would help address flooding issues along the Kankakee and Iroquois, but I hope it’s clear that a vote for the referendum in the March 17 primary is the right thing to do. Please vote for the proposal.

Rich Schultz

Kankakee