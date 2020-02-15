Voice of the People:Trump critics unhappy bedfellows

The Democrats, The national news media and the never-Trumpers, (mostly disaffected Republicans) are all in bed together and they aren't having any fun.

Why, because hate hurts!

It isn't productive, creative or consoling, and most of all it doesn't lead to good times and great relationships.

They hate a man who won an election according to the rules.

President Trump went through the process as a candidate, then the nominee according to the rules.

They all fought against him using underhanded and unscrupulous methods in the case of the phony dossier, the FISA Court Warrants, the FBI tricks pulled against early members of the Trump team, his campaign staff and early political appointees. (I should have included the 90 percent negative coverage he received during his campaign and after being inaugurated.)

The Mueller investigation was a bust.

The Ukrainian phone call episode was a bust, because it was a disagreement over style and not illegality or self-serving actions.

Now, as the Democrats, media and never-Trump Republicans response shows during and after the State of the Union and the subsequent impeachment acquittal vote -- (once acquitted -- always acquitted) shows they may be snuggled up together, but they aren't having fun and enjoying what the rest of the nation is -- joy, happiness, prosperity and optimism!

God bless America and President Trump, his family and his supporters. It was a tough fight, but it was and will continue to be worth it.

Ron Hansen

Bourbonnais