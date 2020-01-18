State representative saluted for river preservation work

Members of the Illinois Kankakee River Basin Commission would like to express their appreciation for the work that is being done by Rep. Tom Bennett and his staff to preserve and improve the Kankakee River and its tributaries for future generations.

For too many decades, sand and silt, flooding, erosion, and other waterway issues have been discussed and studied many times, but no effective action has been taken. Now, with the leadership and direction of Rep. Bennett and others, we have an historic opportunity to start taking steps to mitigate these issues.

Alliances are forming, including our counterparts in Indiana. A new spirit of cooperation in an effort to solve these issues is taking place. Some action has already taken place, and more is to come soon. These things could not happen without strong and passionate leadership. Thank you, Rep. Bennett.

Ken Munjoy

Illinois Kankakee River Basin Commission