Voice of the People: Abortion is no solution

Most people find appalling the lack of respect of life when life is taken by gang bangers, killers, and random shooters at schools, shops and other venues with large numbers of innocents targeted, including bystanders. There is no concern by the shooters for lives, whether purposely injured or killed or the result of careless bullets flying every which way.

Life is sacred. It is a gift from our Creator, the Living God, who shares life with us. How dare we hold it in such low regard, even to ignore the commandment: "Thou Shall Not Kill.''

But we must realize those who support abortion are teaching others to ignore the sanctity and meaning of life. The current in vogue "choice'' is that not only should we terminate life in the womb, but also to eliminate the lives of newly born because they are not wanted.

This attitude about life is against all reason. Abortion is not a solution; it's a teaching to all who have no regard for life to continue to dispatch living people to hospitals and to cemeteries.

But there are solutions, among them are: assistance for new mothers, greater awareness for new fathers as to their impact on children's lives. adoption, foster parenting. Above all is acceptance of new lives from our Creator.

Roy J Swanson

Manteno