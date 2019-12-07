Voice of the People: City must make genuine improvement efforts

A recent news item in the Daily Journal took issue regarding the deplorable condition of the eastern entrance of Court Street to the area of the courthouse. This area has been a disaster for many years.

Look around. View what the city planners have allowed to happen. Old gas stations that have turned into a mishmash of poorly kept businesses. Garishly painted buildings, vacant buildings in unkempt condition, some with cluttered windows, old foundations, rusty poles and a myriad of other out of place items.

True, some property owners have diligently tried to maintain their property. The city is negligent. They have failed to enforce the laws. View the conditions of some alleys and yards, homes have become dilapidated, some buildings are in poor repair in many areas of the city.

Well, the new czar appointed by the City of Kankakee truly has his or her work cut out. Time will tell if this is just another political job or if there is really a forthright initiative to make this situation better.

Ronald Hartman

St. Anne, formerly of Kankakee