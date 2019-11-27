Voice of the People: Kindness is contagious

I want to thank the kind person in the dark SUV in front of us who paid for our drinks in the Starbucks drive-through in Bourbonnais on Monday a.m., Nov. 18.

Maybe you saw the distress on our faces or maybe it was just a random act of kindness. My father was dying in Riverside Hospital, and whoever you are, you lifted our spirits.

There is no higher praise than to be called kind. And your kindness is contagious: we returned to the same drive-through after completing funeral preparations, and we paid for the drinks for the car behind us. It was fun seeing the big grins on their faces. To everyone in the Kankakee area: enjoy life in your nice community.

Mary Wirth

West Lafayette, Ind.