Voice of the People: Rest in peace, Rehana of the Kurds.

The fierce woman warrior, Rehana, killed more than 100 ISIS terrorists over five years time and is considered the "poster girl'' of her people.

According to reports, Rehana was wounded recently, carried off by ISIS and never seen again. Since then a severed head with long hair was brandished by ISIS which is tragically affirmed as her. Part legend? Perhaps. But nobody denies the prowess of 10,000 female fighters who are among the Kurdish forces.

Rehana and all Kurdish fighters deserve to be celebrated in America because they fought in the place of American soldiers. But these are bewildering days with nothing as it should be. Any great nation which abandons its allies, as we now do, has lost its way. We’ve fallen from grace into universal scorn.

Indeed the entire geopolitical alignment is shifting. Russia, a nation with a GDP less than Texas, gives us orders and we obey. Is our new role on the world stage that of servility to thuggish powers? Are we ourselves becoming a nation of thugs?

The evidence speaks. President Trump’s trademark is the utter audacity of lies added to an unhealthy dose of megalomania weaved together with the absence of a moral compass. He is the shameless bully of bullies. It’s a chilling historical pattern which humanity has repeatedly vowed to never tolerate again. Until once again, it does.

So here we are. Are we finding homes for the Kurds whose ultimate sacrifice made it possible for our own sons and daughters to walk among us today? Are we inviting Kurds to find refuge on our shores? In the past we would have done the honorable thing to make that happen. But these days honor is a stranger to us now, rarely seen in our land.

Gloria Weidner

Bonfield