Voice of the People: Trump a political lynching victim

Seems that Donald Trump is truly the victim of a political lynching.

Unfortunately those who don't like him refuse to acknowledge the truth of that statement. Surely, a political lynching is nothing near as evil as the lynchings that have taken place murdering hundreds and perhaps thousands of African Americans in our history and in some instances even here in the 2000s. Let's be very clear here, Trump would most likely never even have uttered the words lynching until he has felt the sting of a group of people gathering together to take his political life by whatever means available to them and each time those who are out to get him, to destroy him, get a bit of success in that chase, they cheer and enjoy to the fullest that victory.

So now, God has demonstrated to Trump and perhaps his many mostly white supporters, safely tucked away in their white skin, that there are things like lynchings, things that happen to one in front of everyone who cares to witness it and who enjoy it to the fullest.

People used to bring their young children to the lynchings of black men and sometimes women. Some even brought picnic baskets and wine and had music and just a grand old time. Guess there never was anything in lynchings that had anything to do with fairness, truth or law - it was based on hate, and the moves against Trump, if nothing else are really based on hatred for his actions, actions that have offended and hurt many Americans.

Should he be impeached? Perhaps so, he has acted like a fool in public many times, has used his office to garner money for himself and his family and friends. Unfortunately, so have most if not all of the prior presidents, but in their cases they were slicker, smoother and able to do their dirt in the silence of secrets that their great speeches and grand talks about fairness and equality kept them safe.

The media loved these men, loved that they knew that the major media was the butter on their bread. Trump showed no respect to the media, showed no desire to lift up anyone other than those who kissed his backside, and all too often he would get the kiss and then still throw the kisser under the bus of a Trump Tweet.

Lynching, to be sure, a public media and political lynching by Democrats. Deserved, they think so but the man won the election, seems the media is really upset that the Russians may have beaten them in the game of a media blitz of information and misinformation to influence the election in 2016 - that the Russians set the agenda, in short just outsmarted the United States. Major media, one for the Russians, guess in effect, as I see it, the Russians lynched the major American media and looks like they will do it again.

Is President Donald Trump the Republican Party? No, not the party, the current leader, yes and he is the current "elected president of the United States of America." How many times have black people had political leaders or Supreme Court judges or even local elected officials who made decisions that were painful, things like letting policemen go who murdered blacks, or denied black people loans, or designed crooked voting rules and we were told, "Well, they were elected you have to go along with them!"

How then can Democrats really justify impeachment of Trump, destroying the Electoral College - there were no complaints about the Electoral College when my friend Barack Obama became president or when "The first black president" Bill Clinton won.

Lynching, most black men and women have been lynched in one way or another everyday of our lives. Political lynchings or bank lynchings, or red lining lynching, or school segregating lynching, or police lynching, or job employment lynching, take your pick. Sometimes even our black leaders lynch entire black communities when they are elected to offices like mayor and aldermen and steal from the community and even our civil rights organizations have and do lynch blacks when they honor money and those who they believe can get them money instead of recognizing those among them.

Lynching of a president, a political lynching, watch it on your television, this time, not the revolution, but the lynching is on TV, channels, CNN, MSNBC and all the liberal media.

James Taylor Sr.

Bradley