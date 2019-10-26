Voice of the People: Evolution as fact a ridiculous notion

Evolution and the "price of putty.''

What does that have to do with the price of putty is an old saying passed down from our English fathers.

The connection between the teaching of evolution as a fact, not a squishy, not very well-founded theory and the results, "the price of putty," are obvious in our modern America.

Evolution presumes a "no-god" or at least a non-involved God once he got the ball rolling.

That isn't what scripture teaches!

It teaches a God who spoke things into existence and then provided the laws and all things necessary for it to continue, including interdependent life forms and the dependability of "kind after kind" that evolution calls into question, but offers no scientific proof that it ever operated differently or experiment to show it could have.

Once you accept the premise that life came into existence accidentally and then spontaneously because of necessity or chance developed into the billions (trillions?) of organic and inorganic forms we know of, that especially in the form of life only produce things like them, (variations within species is not a production of a different species), you do away with the system of morality that the Creator said was best for us, as well as the worship and obedience to said God.

That has resulted in the price we are paying worldwide for our lack of allowing truth and logic to be our guide.

Instead, we have accepted the law of the jungle, the survival of the fittest and the chaos, human suffering evidenced around the globe and increasingly in our nation is the result.

Our own government officials have for decades been building an oligarchy not dependent on quality of character and obedience to the laws of nature and nature's God, but obedient to the laws of what's in it for me and my family, friends, etc.

As we deviate from the fact that "In the beginning, God created" we bring more chaos and suffering upon ourselves.

It isn't as though getting back to the "truths" of the Bible are an option, they are the only solution.

As we are witnessing disobedience, acceptance of false beliefs and values makes the "price of putty" far too high.

Ron Hansen

Bourbonnais