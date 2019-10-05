Voice of the People: Racial preference in advancement or jobs unacceptable

In a capitalistic society, race never should be the motivating factor for anyone getting preferential advancement or jobs in employment.

All Americans, who look at one another as equals in life, should be saddened to hear some people in America think skin color should be considered for preferential advantage over other Americans. l believe, Rev. Martin Luther King said it best, when he said, "l look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."

America never will be a truly united country unless its people learn to accept each other as brothers and sisters of the human race. The Bible states that all humanity originated from God in Acts 17:26, it says, "From one man he-God-made every nation of men, that they should inhabit the whole earth; and he determined the times set for them and the exact places where they should live."

l believe, all Americans can learn from its past and present sins, if not, the problems that plague our society will continue; furthermore, each person has a responsibility to make it in life on his or her own merits.

We as humans start out equally in life at birth and all people should be protected equally under the law; however, if you fail in life, it will be because you choose to dishonor someone. So, whatever the color of your skin its individual determination and perseverance that will lead men and women to the job they desire in America.

David Suprenant

Kankakee