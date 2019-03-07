Voice of the People: Most jail protestors not from Dwight

The Daily Journal has covered meetings of the proposed Dwight Detention Center and reported the majority of the speakers at the annexation meeting “denounced” the building of the facility.

This statement is correct, however the majority of the speakers were not Dwight residents. Out of the 30 that spoke, six were Dwight residents, the rest from Bloomington, Chicago, Peoria, Rockford and Kankakee. Only one Dwight resident denounced the facility.

What is being omitted by news coverage is that these protestors are paid professionals. Immigration reform is their real agenda, which should be addressed to government officials in Washington that can change the laws, not locally.

At the annexation meeting, one protestor actually stated he was a paid professional troublemaker. Another wanted sympathy for being arrested while driving without a license and possessing a fake social security card. Another tried to compare the facility to Auschwitz. Really? These statements just made them lose all credibility. They are so passionate about reform and being advocates for the detainees, you would think they would want the facility in close proximity.

Dwight citizens elected our mayor and village officials in good faith that they will make sound business decisions. We have to trust that they have done due diligence and researched the effects on our community. May they make the best decision for Dwight and not listen to paid protestors.

Leslie Gingery

Dwight