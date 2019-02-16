Voice of the People: A suggestion for the opinion page

Most people might agree that political rancor could be reduced by building bridges rather than walls.

Democrats are attempting to build bridges to a better tomorrow by attempting to bolster hard fought voting, abortion, immigrant, and LGBTQ rights. They also bemoan the inequality of both incomes and opportunities for economic advancement. They feel it is too easy for angry white people to get certain guns. Instead of building “The Wall” maybe they should pass an infrastructure bill that would help the economy by giving block grants to each of the states (based on population) that would fix the deteriorating roads and bridges. I think it would have bipartisan support in the senate.

Republicans support concealed carry laws, exporting Hispanics, restricting voting (for possible Democratic voters) and rolling back any or all rules, regulations, or restrictions on the continued growth of the economy. Obviously, things have changed in the last 125 years. Our current president empowers racists, internet trolls, white supremacists, and Russian oligarchs. He doubles down on his “America First” agenda by blowing up all carefully negotiated treaties and trade agreements in the belief that he is the only one capable of negotiating with other leaders. He sees how well Israeli walls have kept out the Palestinians so why can’t we just build this monument to him (the best Republican president since Ronald Reagan)?

My suggestion is aimed at the Daily Journal editorial staff. Now that the Herald/Country Market has “given up the ghost”, maybe you could “think outside the box” by pandering less to the right side of the aisle locally. Perhaps you might increase your readership by having a few less anti-Democrat commentators (such as Shapiro, Parker, and Malkin) or a few less Trump disciples (such as Thiessen, Moore, or Webber). Even the faithfully negative Ramirez cartoons could be employed perhaps less often.

I know it cannot be easy to fill opinion page after opinion page day in and day out. Perhaps some of the other opinions (say from the obviously partisan Illinois News Network) could take the place of these commentators on the editorial page. I feel many more people would enjoy your paper if it were fairer and more balanced.

Just a suggestion to boost readership.

John Hassett

Manteno