Voice of the People: Is the message really Christian?

I'm writing in response to a regular contributor to your page of opinion.

Every few days or so I see there is another letter he has written to Voice of the People. His message is always the same, hate filled rhetoric that is dripping with racism, bigotry, homophobia, misogyny, white supremacy, etc. while hiding behind a veil of his version of Christianity.

He often quotes his twisted interpretation of the Bible while, at the same time, quoting his current hero who happens to be a pathological liar and racist, among other things, occupying the White House.

If he is such a good Christian why is he so hateful at every turn? He rejects and condemns anyone who is not the same color, religion, ultra conservative bigot as he so obviously is.

Maybe it would be a good idea for the Journal to limit the number of letters any one individual can submit to the opinion page for a period of time and stop giving this hateful person a platform to spew his ignorance. Go away and preach to someone who cares what you think. I think you'll find your audience to be quite small.

Lisa Soper

Kankakee

<em>Editor's note: The Daily Journal limits individuals to two Voice of the People submissions per month.</em>