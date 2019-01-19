Voice of the People: 'For such a time as this'

Esther 4:14; Our pastor preached a sermon using this verse as impetus to remind us we all have a duty to do what we can, where we are at, when we can. (In opposition to desiring to be someplace else in a better situation).

It strikes me, that not only in whatever crisis or good times we find ourselves in, we look at the broader picture and wonder whether our words and actions, if done in accordance with what God calls right, might result in a better society for all?

I will reference two things roiling our society.

1. The Mueller investigation and the lapses in the FBI that resulted in first a candidate then a sitting president being under investigation for things of which absolutely no proof exists. (You can dispute that, but then you have to produce proof).

We have people in the Justice Department and the FBI (other agencies as well, perhaps congressmen and senators) who know the skinny of why all this developed. Where are they? Should the nation be torn apart by doubt and suspicion when the truth is readily available?

2. Our public schools, colleges and universities.

We are spending more and more per student, we have more programs being instituted to fix "problems" that never existed until we began tinkering with education in the early 1900s.

We have public school teachers and those in higher education who could blow up the falsities that are being presented in education that are destroying a society that is the envy of the world. (It must be, we are the preferred destination for most of the world's destitute).

Esther 4:14; Perhaps you are where you are "For such a time as this"

Ron Hansen

Bourbonnais