Voice of the People: We must return to Biblical principles

With malice toward none:

What do I think our State of Illinois and our nation need more than anything else?

It needs our churches, church attendees, those who claim to love God and the Bible to begin opposing publicly things are clearly not Christian and hurtful to our society, our families and our future.

1. Abortion: Can anyone justify it when we have so many people willing and able to care for the newborn if the mother and father don't want them?

With current technology, not just Christian belief proving emphatically it's a separate human life can we ignore that and continue to act as the ancients that sacrificed to heathen Gods their newborns? (Maybe we wouldn't feel the need to import labor if we hadn't aborted over 60 million since Roe v Wade).

2. Education: America used to have the finest education system in the world, admired around the world, that turned out students with a high literacy, writing and ability to compute (math) so that they had no problem leaving school at ages 12 or 13 and functioning at high levels in society.

They were also able to function at a moral and ethical level superior to today's college and university graduates if those in our federal and state governments are a standard to compare them to.

We need to return our schools to the "classical education" format that we used for over two centuries if we truly love our kids.

This "classical education" that I refer to was used for almost 200 years in home-schooling, private, religious and public education was exemplified by the New England Primer and the McGuffey Readers that were rich in Biblical content. The New England Primer contained the short Westminster Catechism, to The "Moral and Ethical" education was a given.

3. Government: It should be functioning to preserve the freedom of the individual from "thought" police, domestic disturbances, criminal activity and foreign threats.

Now, government is involved in minute aspects of our life including education, marriage, religion, property use, land management, speech, gun control and all sorts of things our Constitution was written to keep them out of.

It costs too much, employees too many people doing useless things and interferes with our domestic tranquility by micromanaging our lives. (The Bible is the best source on government and the one our Founders used to write the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution).

Just a few thoughts to see if I can get any "amens" and provoke thoughts to help solve our problems, morally, financially and for our happiness.

Ron Hansen

Bourbonnais