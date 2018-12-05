Voice of the People: World leaders display evil, cowardice

Evil combined with cowardice was on display for the world to see at the G20 conference in Argentina --our nation too timid to challenge the grisly butchery of one of our own.

(Russian leader Vladimir) Putin and the Saudi crown prince exchanged high-fives after collapsing into their seats giggling like schoolboys. An appropriate caption for this moment: "Getting away with murder is easy when the leader of the free world is in your back pocket."

And the Muslim Brotherhood issue? The entire Middle East is generally guilty just as our country is generally guilty of minority discrimination.

The CIA confirmed with "high confidence'' that Jamal Khashoggi, a permanent resident and respected journalist of the U.S., was assassinated by the Saudis on order of Mohammad bin Salman, yet President Trump refuses to accept the conclusion of our country’s intelligence, believing outsiders instead.

“Maybe he did and maybe he didn’t,” says a spineless Trump. His choice to take the side of the Saudis, just as he did with Putin, is blatantly in Trump’s own personal and financial self-interest.

National Security Adviser Bolton refuses to listen to the recording of the slaying, giving the excuse that he doesn’t speak Arabic. Absurd. Sounds of torture are much more than words and would include outbursts of agony, horror, torment.

Listening to the tape while reading a transcript would confirm whether or not this was a ghastly bloodletting, but Trump and his staff don’t want to investigate because they might be obligated to denounce the Saudis.

Khashoggi was an admired journalist whose work promoted human rights and decency. He was a permanent resident of the U.S. and was beloved by his co-workers.

When despots and dictators know they can get away with slaughtering defenders of humanity, journalists worldwide are endangered. Our nation has fallen so far, so fast.

Kate Lauffer

Herscher