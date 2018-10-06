World Ostomy Day -- Saturday, October 6, 2018.

It happens only once every three years -- It's World Ostomy Day!

The aim of World Ostomy Day is to create awareness of the needs and aspirations of persons living with ostomies and to improve rehabilitation of those living with ostomies.

United Ostomy Associates of America estimates that 725,000 to one million people are living with an ostomy or continent diversion in the United States. An ostomy is a type of surgery that creates an opening (stoma) in the abdomen that allows for the removal of body wastes into a pouch outside the body. This life-saving surgery may occur due to birth defects, cancer, Crohn's Disease, ulcerative colitis, diverticulitis, trauma (such as military service injuries or accidents), and other medical conditions.

Everyone (spouses, caregivers, family and friends) is welcome at meetings of Kankakee Ostomy Association. Please join us Saturday, Oct. 27 in the board room of Riverside Medical Center at 2 p.m. Meeting occur on alternate months and include a December holiday party and a June picnic.

For further local information, call 815-252-1551 or 815-954-0346.

To learn more visit ostomy.org.

Charlie Grotevant

Pontiac

John Settle

Bradley