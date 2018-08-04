Taking a knee has certain purposes

The most pious posture of humble surrender is to bow down on one’s knee.

When a gentleman’s honorable intentions are holy matrimony, he renders his intentions by kneeling to the moment. When one goes to the altar for religious blessing, he shows such mitigated convections that he renders his emotions to the posture of bending to the occasion. When one goes to close reflections to Gospel in prayer, it is not at all strange to see him positioned on one knee.

Yet, because one athlete found it beyond dignity to stand for racism and murder, he stood up on one knee. For that, he is ostracized. Perhaps the young man recognizes those who stand for such acts have more red than white or blue.

Willie Dixon

Kankakee