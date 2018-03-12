Alignment of Presence, Ascension a positive step

We are excited to let the community know Presence Life Connections' skilled nursing facilities and assisted- and independent-living communities, including Presence Heritage Village in Kankakee, Presence Merkle-Knipprath Countryside in Clifton, and Presence Our Lady of Victory in Bourbonnais, now are part of Ascension Living.

Ascension Living is the senior care subsidiary of Ascension, the nation's largest nonprofit health system and the largest Catholic health system in the world.

As health systems throughout the country face unprecedented change, the alignment of Presence Health and Ascension is a natural step, as both organizations share a common mission and a commitment to service, stewardship and faith-based care. This transaction followed months of careful review and discernment about the best way for Presence to continue to serve its communities and residents.

Now, the combined Ascension Living includes nearly 8,000 associates serving in more than 50 sites of care in 11 states across the country.

The high level of care and service our residents have come to expect from Presence Life Connections will continue as part of Ascension Living. Together, we will learn from each other so we can enhance the care and services we provide to all those we are privileged to serve. We are confident that as we bring together our collective strengths, we will build the leading senior care organization in the country.

We want to thank all those who trust Presence Life Connections, and now Ascension Living, to provide compassionate, personalized care, and we look forward to continuing to serve their needs.

Michael Gordon

President and CEO

Presence Life Connections

Gayle Trupiano

President and CEO

Ascension Living