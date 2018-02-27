So you think gun control works?

Here's a few examples in history of what happens after governments disarm their citizens:

<p class="MsoNormal"><o:p></o:p>

<p class="MsoNormal">• <strong>1911-1917:</strong> Turkey murdered 1.5 millions Armenians;<o:p></o:p>

<p class="MsoNormal">• <strong>1929-1953:</strong> Russia murdered 20 million Russians; <o:p></o:p>

<p class="MsoNormal">• <strong>1935-1952:</strong> China murdered 20 million Chinese;<o:p></o:p>

<p class="MsoNormal">• <strong>1938-1945:</strong> Germany murdered 16 million Jews.<o:p></o:p>

<p class="MsoNormal">Between Cambodia, Guatemala and Uganda, 1.5 million were murdered by their own governments. between the years of 1956-1979.<o:p></o:p>

<p class="MsoNormal">Disarming citizens renders them defenseless and vulnerable. There is no solid evidence gun control keep citizens safe. <o:p></o:p>

<p class="MsoNormal">Australia has a no-gun policy, and since it's beginning, there's been an increase of homicides by 300 percent and burglaries of seniors has gone up drastically.<o:p></o:p>

<p class="MsoNormal">Chicago has very strict gun laws and yet has been known as Chi-raq, one of the most violent cities in the country, showing there again, gun control simply makes guns easier for the criminals to get. <o:p></o:p>

<p class="MsoNormal">In Aurora, Colo., in 2012, James Egan Holmes dressed as Batman, entered a movie theater and killed 12 moviegoers. He passed up two other theaters that did not display a no-gun sign then found the Century 16 movie theater that did, so he chose that one. As an added note, Anschutz medical campus [is] where he saw three psychiatrists and told them he felt like killing people but no contact was made to the proper authorities. <o:p></o:p>

<p class="MsoNormal">With this most recent shooting in Florida, the FBI was warned by the gunman's own grandmother of the weapons he had and the note he wrote about his plan to kill but they did nothing about it. <o:p></o:p>

<p class="MsoNormal">One of the variables of the outbreak of these mass shootings is the government's 180-degree change in the treatment of violent mentally ill Americans. From locking them up and treating them similar to animals to ignoring them, allowing them to freely roam the streets. <o:p></o:p>

<p class="MsoNormal">Some 310,000,000 guns are owned in the U.S. That's almost enough for one gun per every man, woman and child. And yet, a fraction are used by the violently mentally ill to commit heinous crimes.<o:p></o:p>

<p class="MsoNormal">So where does the fault lie, in a gun, an inanimate object, or a failing infrastructure that continuously turns the other way in hopes the violent mentally ill won't get their hands on a gun and have a bad day?<o:p></o:p>

<p class="MsoNormal">Americans have the right of the 2nd Amendment to defend themselves and families whether it's from a burglar or their own government. <o:p></o:p>

<p class="MsoNormal">The saying rings true: guns don't kill people, people kill people.

<p class="MsoNormal">Jean Yates,

<p class="MsoNormal">Manteno

<p class="MsoNormal"><o:p></o:p>

<p class="MsoNormal"><o:p></o:p>