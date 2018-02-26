When it comes to guns, kids ignore Constitution

Sorry, but when I see five indignant high school students on TV telling me we need to alter Constitutional rights because they say so, and they know nothing about and have not considered it is human nature that is the problem, not guns, I don't buy it.

Why is it we raise our kids now to think when they are just entering the beginning of maturity they think they have discovered answers no one else has ever tried?

"Hint" No. 1: Teach consistently sound morality from birth to death. No. 2: Punish quickly and without consideration for reasons of murderers -- death penalty preferred. No. 3: Provide security with the same firepower as perps who want to do harm, and use it!

Why is it they seem to be so entitled they think we "must" listen and not only listen but do what they say or else?

Sorry, the verse in Isaiah 11 I quoted will not be fulfilled until the Christ returns, which the "Young'uns" probably know nothing about and don't believe in.

Until then, I feel very bad for what these young high school students went through, but they don't have the right to take other people's Constitutional rights to satisfy there feelings.

Ron Hansen

Bourbonnais